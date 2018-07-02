Mark Wahlberg Is So Psyched About the LeBron James Trade He Had to Show Off His Abs -- Pic!

Mark Wahlberg is so happy about LeBron James' trade to the Lakers that he can't even keep his shirt on.

While sports fans in Los Angeles have been freaking out over the NBA icon's 4-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers, Wahlberg -- a Boston native and diehard Celtics fan -- is also pretty excited.

The Transformers star took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the news -- not because he's happy for the Lakers, but because James' departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers is nothing but good news for his beloved team.

To truly show his excitement, however, Wahlberg decided to rip off his shirt and strike an Adonis-like pose on top of a table to show off his impressive physique.

"Congrats @kingjames going to the Lakers. @celtics will now run the East for a LONG TIME. #allthewayup," Wahlberg wrote in a caption that basically no one paid any attention to because they couldn't help but stare at his almost-cartoonish abs.

Also, it appears that he's wearing a wig, given the fact that a photo posted hours earlier shows that his hair is currently cropped short -- so that certainly raises a whole other batch of unanswerable questions about this shirtless celebration.

Throw in the fact that Wahlberg and James have reportedly been collaborating on an undisclosed (but possibly Space Jam-related) movie together for years, it makes a lot of sense that Wahlberg's looking forward to James' move to Hollywood.

James' move to LA has certainly drawn a lot of attention from fans who are both excited about the development and from those who openly hate the idea of James becoming a Laker.

However, independent of public support, his move to Hollywood is undeniably a great career choice for him, and not just because of the money, but also because of James' deep ties with show business.

Check out the video below for more on why the NBA star's move from Cleveland to LA was such a smart choice.

