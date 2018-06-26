Charles Barkley Slams 'Space Jam 2' for 'Trying to Imitate' a Classic (Exclusive)

Charles Barkley is weighing in on a Space Jam sequel -- and he's not feeling it.

ET’s Deidre Behar caught up with the former basketballer at Monday’s 2018 NBA Awards in Los Angeles, California, where Barkley gave a flat “no” when asked if he’s down for Space Jam 2.

“Space Jam 1 was a classic,” he explained. “I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

Talk of a sequel was ignited when LeBron James' entertainment production company, SpringHill Entertainment, signed a deal with Warner Bros. in 2015 for future television, film and digital content. Fast & Furious 6 director Justin Lin was linked to the project in 2016, and on Tuesday, it was reported by Hype magazine that James was planning to drop a teaser for the film in coming days.

However, Barkley thinks that if James “really” liked the movie, he would be in front of the camera.

“Hey, I know LeBron -- if he really liked it, he would have been in the movie instead of executive producing,” Barkley said. “I'd executive produce number two, but I don’t want to be in it.”



Barkley added he’s unlikely to check out the film when it hits theaters.

But one thing he will be watching? The upcoming final season of Suits!

The USA Network series is his favorite show and he was thrilled when he got to join Meghan Markle and the cast in Canada for a cameo in season five.

“I had been a big fan of the show for many years,” he said. “I said it on the show one night and they reached out to me. When I went up to Toronto everybody was fantastic. I actually think that was around the time she started dating Prince Harry.

“My scene was with Gabriel [Macht,]” he added. “But they all came by to say hello and spend some time with me because they heard I was just a huge fan of the show.”

While Barkley is going to feel Markle’s absence when the series returns, he believes she’s moved on to better things.

“Listen, I’m happy for her,” he said. “It’s really cool, the whole scenario. I’m gonna miss her on Suits, but I think her job got a little bit better than working.”

