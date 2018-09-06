Justin Bieber Gets His Sneakers Signed by LeBron James -- Pics!

When in the presence of LeBron James, get the sports star to sign your shoes.

Justin Bieber did just that on Thursday when he ran into James at John Elliott's spring/summer 2019 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The "As Long As You Love Me" singer made his first public appearance with his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, at the event, but couldn't help but say hello to James at the Pier 62 skatepark.

After the meeting, Bieber's Nike kicks looked a little different. The NBA star appeared to write a short message to the Biebs, and signed his name on the outside of the singer's left shoe.

Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

Odette Martin/REX/Shutterstock

Bieber and James might be seeing a lot more of each other as the basketball player signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in July.

James has received tons of love from Hollywood about his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more couldn't help but share their excitement on social media.

Find out why signing with the Lakers was the perfect move for James in the video below.

