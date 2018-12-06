Co-parenting never looked so glamorous!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seem to be back in a good place and the mother of three is more than happy to poke fun at her modern family.

On Wednesday night, the 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a funny snap with her ex and the father of her children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

“Coparenting,” she captioned the shot of herself sprawled on the bed in a sexy black dress and shades with a thigh-high leg slit and some racy cutouts. In the background, Disick, 35, is sitting on the bed with their daughter Penelope on his lap, looking at a phone together.

The exes have had their series of ups and downs over the years. Disick is currently dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie, and last month, Kourtney met up with the couple for a joint dinner.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot,” an eyewitness named Sarah Moore previously told ET. “Everyone was talking and having a good time. Scott wasn’t showing any affection to Sofia at the table — no hand holding or arm around her or anything.”

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Reason She Cries Herself to Sleep 'Every Night'

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Her 'GQ Mexico' Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney 'the Most Boring' After Saying She Was 'the Least Exciting to Look At'

Related Gallery