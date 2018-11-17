It was a star-studded affair at the VIP preview for the Street Dreams gallery exhibit.

Kourtney Kardashian found herself at the event in West Hollywood on Friday night -- alongside her ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Disick and Richie stayed close as they were photographed outside the exhibit arm-in-arm. Richie sported a curve-hugging brown dress, while her boyfriend wore a white T-shirt and black leather jacket.

Kardashian, meanwhile, showed off some cleavage in a low-cut white top as she arrived at the event with friends, including her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Larsa Pippen. While Kardashian was not photographed with Disick and Richie at the event, @SarahMOnline also known as Sarah Moore, tells ET that the group had dinner together at Craig's that night.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” Moore says, adding that Disick and Richie kept the PDA to a minimum. "Scott wasn't showing any affection to Sofia at the table -- no hand holding or arm around her or anything."

Kardashian was spotted at the same restaurant as Disick and Richie earlier this month. It was the first time the trio had been photographed together since Disick, 35, started dating Richie, 20, in 2017. He and Kardashian, 39, went their separate ways in 2015.

The former couple appears to be on good terms now, however their relationship drama recently played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Disick introduced their kids -- 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign -- to Richie without telling Kardashian first.

