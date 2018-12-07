Noah Centineo Talks His Major Crush on Selena Gomez (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo has nothing but "love" for Selena Gomez.

Fans instantly shipped the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star after he wrote that the "Fetish" singer was "gorgeous" on manager Nick Styne's Instagram photo of the two of them. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the 22-year-old actor at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Party at Benedict Estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, where he revealed if he's reached out to Gomez.

"That's all love, man. That's not in the DMs, you know? I respect the woman," he revealed, adding that she "absolutely" is gorgeous and "it's hard not to crush on her."

While he's never met Gomez, Centineo, who is single himself, said he would "love to have a conversation with her" and wouldn't say no to a date.

"[We could do] some yoga, go on a hike to the Wisdom Tree. You know, maybe go overseas, do something," he coyly said.

Centineo, no doubt, has had an amazing year, becoming Netflix's instant heartthrob with the success of TATBILB and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He also joined the cast of the Charlie's Angels reboot, a project he just finished filming.

"[Director] Elizabeth Banks knows what she wants and she's getting it," Centineo dished, also taking a moment to recognize the three fierce leads. "Ella Balinska is one of the smartest, most beautiful [people], and also she can kill you! She's trained in combat with any weapon you can think of. Kristen Stewart is incredible, and Naomi [Scott], they're all such lovely individuals. It was good work, too. It was great to work with people that have so much experience and to see how they operate and take notes."

Meanwhile, with the TATBILB sequel confirmed last month, Centineo shared that he hopes the second film explores "the darker sides of a relationship."

"[Peter] and Lara Jean already had issues, but they salvaged and made them work," the actor explained. "But it's the calm before the storm. We want some drama, don't we?"

Director Susan Johnson previously shared the same sentiment, telling ET back in August that the happy ending Lara Jean and Peter got at the end of the first movie will be short-lived, especially with the arrival of John Ambrose McClaren.

"The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust -- all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," Johnson said of the couple's next chapter. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they’ll find themselves in one. And they’ll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren."

For more on the TATBILB sequel, watch below.

