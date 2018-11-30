Noah Centineo is crushing hard.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star might be writing a love letter of his own, after he left a flirty message on an Instagram pic of Selena Gomez on Thursday.

Manager Nick Styne shared the pic of himself and Gomez to the platform, prompting Centineo to comment, "Bahhhhh she's gorgeous" -- but it's not the first time he's publicly shared his love for the former Disney star. In an interview with Seventeen in September, Centineo confessed he has "a lot" of celebrity crushes, but Gomez might just take the cake.

"Selena Gomez seems like one of the coolest people ever," he said. "And she's an activist, as well. And clearly she loves love and is a loving person. I don't know if it's clear because I don't know her, but it feels that way."

Gomez is seemingly single, though she might not have seen Centineo's latest attempt to grab her attention, as she revealed in September that she would be taking a break from social media. The month before, a source told ET that Gomez wasn't really looking for a relationship right now.

"She would love to be in a relationship in the future," the source said. "In fact, she knows that for a future relationship to be successful, she has to make sure she's the best version of herself first. She looks at relationships differently now -- she isn't looking for someone to 'complete' her. But when the time is right, and for the right guy, she's totally open to trusting her friends with setting her up."

See more on Gomez in the video below.

