The Charlie's Angels reboot just got a little bit sweeter!

Noah Centineo has officially joined the spy drama starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, according to multiple reports.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Beforebreakout star and heartthrob will play the love interest of one of the Angels, per Variety, who was first to break the news.

A few weeks ago, Centineo teased a big movie on his Instagram Stories during a "live" Q&A, revealing he just got off the phone with the director of the film. And over the weekend, he posted from the Warner Bros. lot as he was heading into a fitting. No word if this role was the actor's big surprise. ET has reached out regarding the casting news.

Following the announcement of his casting, the official Twitter pages for Netflix and Sony started tweeted each other about Centineo.

"who is this charlie??? i thought noah was MY angel?!?" Netflix wrote, with Sony replying, "It’s a lease. We’ll bring him back in 10/10 condition, obvs."

It’s a lease. We’ll bring him back in 10/10 condition, obvs. — Sony (@Sony) October 2, 2018

The Charlie's Angels reboot will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as one of the Bosley characters. Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the two other Bosleys. The movie will also co-star Jonathan Tucker, Sam Claflin and Luis Gerardo Mendez.

ET spoke with Stewart back in August, where she explained how the reboot will be different from the previous films.

"The one I grew up with was so much fun," Stewart expresses. "The reimagining is so grounded and well-intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now. It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitsch element that we have seen before that works so well."

"We are not trying to do an impression of the last one, so yeah, I think Liz is, like, so genuinely, naturally funny all the time anyway," she added.

The Charlie's Angels reboot is set to arrive in theaters on Sept. 27, 2019.

