Kristen Stewart Cast in Elizabeth Banks' 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot --  See Who Else Makes Up the Trio

The Charlie's Angels reboot has officially cast its three leads.

Elizabeth Banks will direct the film, with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the starring roles, ET can confirm.

Banks will also play the role of Bosley in the film. John Bosley was played by Bill Murray in the 2000 Charlie's Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, and in 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, the late Bernie Mac portrayed John's adoptive brother, Jimmy.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the '70s," Banks said in a statement. "This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie, and is scheduled to be released on Sept. 27, 2019.

ET spoke with Stewart in February about the reboot when it was still in the works. The 28-year-old actress explained that the project interested her due to taking on a premise that is "for lack of a better word, just kind of funny," and then subverting expectations

"I would love to do it," she said. "I'm an enormous fan of Liz Banks and I think that she's the perfect person to tell that story in this era. I would back her absolutely all the way."

"The movie should still be fun, but if you ground it and make it about women that really know how to help each other, it'll be perfect to release now," she added. "We're all together and strong."

As for the rest of the trio, 25-year-old Scott is both a singer and an actress. Aside from her latest high-profile gig, she also nabbed the role of Jasmine in Disney's highly anticipated live-action Aladdin.

Meanwhile, Balinska, 21, is relatively unknown, her latest credits being roles in television series Midsomer Murders and Casualty.

ET spoke to Barrymore at Beautycon Festival LA earlier this month, where she said she was all for a reboot.

"I am just excited for them, you know, because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women across and what they can do while loving them and wanting to date them, and working side by side with them, but there's just something about Charlie's Angels, that make men and women so happy!" she said. "And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive, you know in this new integration, it's just going to be great."

For more of our interview with Stewart about Charlie's Angels, watch the video below:

