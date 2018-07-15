Drew Barrymore Talks 'Honest' Friendship With Cameron Diaz: 'We Push Each Other' (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore is grateful for her female friendships, especially with her long-time pal, Cameron Diaz.

"We're like more than best friends, she's my sister," the actress and beauty mogul told ET's Lauren Zima at Beautycon Festival LA, where she was celebrating new products from her makeup line, Flower Beauty.

She continued, "We have much more of that kind of relationship, we're very honest with each other. We push each other. And we've had the majority of our lives spent side by side, really going through what real life is, which is an everyday high and low and we just have each other's backs."

The BFFs gave everyone friendship goals when they recently posted a makeup free selfie together, both looking glowy and happy.

Barrymore admitted that sometimes it's easier to go bare.

"I love makeup so much, but it's like we don't have the time or energy to do it all the time, so I'm really into real life," she said about the selfie.

But the 43-year-old added makeup can be a powerful game changer.

"The tiniest little bit of concealer and a lip can make such a difference in your self confidence that it's like, you do it and you think, 'Why would I never not do this?' But I'm a mom, I'm busy and we forget to put a little bit into ourselves. Even one minute, 30 seconds can just sort of boost yourself, and it's important to remember to take that time to do that," Barrymore said.

As for the planned reboot of Charlie's Angels, set to be directed by Elizabeth Banks and rumored to star Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o, Barrymore was supportive of the idea.

"I'm just excited for them," the Santa Clarita Diet star said. "Because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women and what they can do, while loving men and wanting to date them or working side by side with them. But there's just something about Charlie's Angels that make men and women so happy."

"And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive in this new iteration, it's just going to be great," she added.

For more on Barrymore, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Go Makeup-Free for Girls' Day Out -- See the Pic

Kristen Stewart 'Would Love' to Star in Elizabeth Banks' Upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore Talks Possibility of 'E.T.' Sequel, Reuniting With Adam Sandler

Related Gallery