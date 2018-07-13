Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Go Makeup-Free for Girls' Day Out -- See the Pic

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz go makeup-free and look radiant!

The formerCharlie's Angels co-stars and longtime friends reunited for an adult "play date" on their day off on Friday -- and treated fans to a fresh-faced selfie of their time together.

"#nomakeup #nofilter #oldschoolsisters #playdate #dayoff #friday #SUNSCREENALWAYS," Barrymore, 43, captioned her Instagram pic. In the shot, the Santa Clarita Diet leading lady wears a red-and-white floral top, while Diaz, 45, keeps it simple in a white tee.

The two actresses starred alongside Lucy Liu in the big screen adaptation of Charlie's Angels in 2000, as well as the 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Diaz, who served as one of Barrymore's bridesmaids at her 2012 wedding to now ex-husband Will Kopelman, previously opened up about how much she cares for her dear friend.

"We've been in this industry for a really long time together, and that's a feat," Diaz explained to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show in 2016. "To have people that you've known for that long, those are real relationships, real friendships. We've gone through a lot in life together."

"As you get older you start to lose people in your life, and when you lose people in your life, you have less of a purpose," Diaz said. "So it's really, really important to stay engaged. I know, for myself with my girlfriends, how important it is to stay engaged [and] how close we all are together and how much we rely on each other."

Meanwhile, ET caught up with the Never Been Kissed star earlier this year, where she also explained how it's important to have some "me time" with her pals while she balances work and motherhood.



