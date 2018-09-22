Noah Centineo has very devoted fans.

The 22-year-old To All the Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob appeared on Friday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he put on a silly disguise and went out onto Hollywood Boulevard to give some of his fans an amazing surprise. Titled "Incognito Centineo," fans were quizzed on Centineo trivia. When they were stumped on a question, the actor would come out in a wig and beard and answer it for them.

However, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star was instantly recognized by the slew of girls. "I don't know what gave it away," Centineo then told Kimmel.

Later during the interview portion of Centineo's appearance, the brunette stud opened up about his newfound fame and recalled a story about a group of people following him out of an airport.

It's no doubt that Centineo is having a moment after becoming the breakout star of Netflix's two major rom-coms.

"I'm kinda just hanging out," Centineo told ET recently, downplaying his newfound heartthrob status. "Not much has changed. I hope not a lot does change."

"I'll say the same thing I've kind of said before in anticipation, the outer world is going to change for sure, whether that's more people knowing who I am or the jobs coming in, but I want my inner space to stay the same,” he said. “That's really important to me."

For more on Centineo, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Noah Centineo Wasn't Supposed to Play the Romantic Lead in 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo's Netflix Double Feature: Your Guide to Peter in 'To All the Boys' and Jamey in 'Sierra Burgess'

The Untold Story of Noah Centineo's Rise to Rom-Com Heartthrob (Exclusive)

Related Gallery