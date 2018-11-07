Noah Centineo Dishes on Making the Move to Action Star (Exclusive)

Noah Centineo won hearts as a romantic lead in Netflix rom-coms To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, but now he's ready for some more action!

The 22-year-old actor recently signed on for his first major leading role in Valet, an action film about a young driver who gets involved in a government plot against a major arms dealer, helmed by another Netflix alum, Fauda director, Assaf Bernstein. So how does he feel about making the leap from young love to international intrigue?

"I think it's a feeling, definitely. It's a mood, overall, the ambiance of the film will be completely different." Centineo told ET Live's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura on Wednesday. "But there is romance in this, and there's obviously action. It's a really great film. I read it and I was so passionate about it. I just really related to it, intrinsically, and I couldn't let it go."

The young breakout star will also soon be sharing the big screen with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, and had nothing but heavenly praise for his kick-ass new co-stars.

"They're very loving people, " he raved. "We were filming in Germany and Turkey, and as soon as I got there, they're like, 'What's good, man! Want to hang out?' I was like, 'Yeah, for sure!'"

"They're all lovely, deeply talented, dedicated individuals," he added of the new Angels.

The "internet's boyfriend" also got candid about some celebs he's currently crushing on: Zoe Kravitz -- whom he recently met at a Halloween party, though he didn't recognize her in costume! -- and Charlie's Angels director, Elizabeth Banks.

"She's fantastic," he said of Banks. "She knows exactly what she wants, and she's getting it on Charlie's... And she's very engaged, that's impressive."

And while the actor recently made an appearance on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- volunteering alongside Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, at a Los Angeles youth mentorship group, the Watts Empowerment Center, he says reality TV isn't in the cards for him just yet.

"Not for a while. I'm not really interested in that," he confessed. "I think maybe if I did it, it'd be, like, when I'm way older."

But there's another high-profile role he would be very excited to take on. After his breakout role in To All the Boys made him a viral sensation, social media went wild with how much Centineo resembles a young Mark Ruffalo. While the actor said he's never met his A-list doppelganger, he was thrilled by the possible idea of portraying a younger version of Ruffalo's angry green Avenger.

"I would be so happy to be Young Hulk. I cannot even explain to you," he exclaimed. "That would be so dope. He was my favorite Marvel hero, and the fact that Mark Ruffalo plays him is sick."

See more on Centineo -- including his reactions to fellow Netflix stars naming him as their celebrity crush -- in the video below!

