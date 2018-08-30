Angela Bassett can’t stop looking regal!

The 60-year-old Queen Ramonda from Black Panther stepped out in a stunning silver jumpsuit on Wednesday night for the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The sleeveless one-piece ensemble had a high neckline with a sweet bow at the top. Bassett was all smiles in the bold look, accessorizing with large gold hoop earrings.

She attended the event alongside stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Usher, and the King of Pop’s own children, Paris and Prince Micheal Jackson, who were honoring their father on what would have been his 60th birthday.

FilmMagic

Wednesday night’s event marks yet another fashion triumph for Bassett, who recently celebrated her own 60th birthday in a sexy bikini.

“Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters,” she captioned the pic. “Let’s eat cake!”

As great as she looks, Bassett doesn't define beauty based on outward appearance.

"Real joy and peace from the inside. I think that's what's meant by aging gracefully," she told the Los Angeles Times back in 2016. "The wonder of life. The goodness of others. People who have a level head, a ready smile and are open to expression and creativity, things that are positive. I think that's where it starts, as opposed to being obsessed with that which ultimately fades and diminishes."

