Michael Jackson will forever be remembered as one of the century's greatest entertainers, and in honor of what would have been his 60th birthday, the King of Pop's family, friends and big-name fans came together for a celebration of his life and legacy.

The Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration, held at Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas, featured a special performance of Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson 'One' show, where the singer was honored with the 2018 Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Legacy Award for Humanitarian Service. The singer's children, Paris and Prince Michael, accepted the posthumous award on his behalf.

On the red carpet before the gala event, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Paris and Prince who reflected how they are honoring their late father on this milestone anniversary of his life.

"Being here today is definitely an awe-inspiring feeling, because our father was the King of Pop and he did so much," Prince said, with his sister by his side. "He did so much for the music industry, but I think he put emphasis and importance on the charitable contributions to humanity that he really used his platform to [support]."

The icon's 21-year-old progeny added that, for his father, receiving the Legacy Award, which recognizes the singer's philanthropic efforts, "Would make him prouder, I assume, than the musical accomplishments that he has been able to [achieve]."

It's been just over nine years since the "Thriller" artist died at his mansion in Los Angeles, and for his kids, the loss was something they've endured together. As Paris explained to ET, they remember and respect their father in a way that means something special to them, and in a way that can really only be appreciated by one another.

"We honor him in our own way, and I don't really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here," Paris said of her brother. "I'm just happy to be with him."

Among the many other celebs who came out to pay tribute to the late, great megastar were Tito Jackson, Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson, Vanessa Hudgens, Usher, Gabrielle Union, and Mark Ronson.

For more on the King of Pop's 60th birthday, check out the video below for a look back at some of ET's favorite moments with the incomparable music legend.

