Today would have been Michael Jackson’s 60th birthday and his sister, Janet Jackson, is honoring the late icon in a truly touching way.

Janet posted a clip in which she is dressed as an African queen, sending unentertaining performers to their death. Sound familiar? That’s because it’s precisely the setup of her brother’s acclaimed music video for his 1992 track, “Remember the Time.”

In the remake, the performer who catches Janet’s eye is Titi, the alter ego of viral video star Kwaylon Rogers, better known as @BlameItOnKway. Rocking an elaborate hat, a light-green wig, a black tube top and green skirt, the social media star breaks into a dance with two women by his side.

Devotees will remember it was the Somali-American model Iman who was the terrifying queen in the original music video, and it was obviously Michael who charmed her with his singing and dancing. Eddie Murphy and Magic Johnson also appeared in Michael's video.

Janet is hardly the only celebrity paying tribute to Michael on this special day. Chance the Rapper, Smokey Robinson and Akon also shared posts honoring the King of Pop, and Michael’s own nephew, TJ Jackson, posted a touching message.

“You inspired me. You taught me. You changed me,” TJ wrote. “You kept me going in my darkest hour and I will always be grateful for you. You were magical yet so humble. You taught me the power of dreaming. You showed me what a real man is. I love you so much and miss you every single day.”

It is the 60th birthday of the greatest entertainer to ever live, Michael Jackson. Can I show you how he felt about Joe Pesci tryna give heroin to kids? pic.twitter.com/ZS3QSK3KVh — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 29, 2018

Happy Birthday to Michael Jackson, the King of Pop 👑 pic.twitter.com/xXM3RRYg5R — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) August 29, 2018

You inspired me. You taught me. You changed me. You kept me going in my darkest hour and I will always be grateful for you. You were magical yet so humble. You taught me the power of dreaming. You showed me what a real man is. I love you so much and miss you every single day. pic.twitter.com/LkjXk4fdgG — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) August 29, 2018

Michael died on June 25, 2009 of cardiac arrest brought on Propofol and benzodiazepines, which are used to treat anxiety and insomnia. His physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter for administering the drugs.

Get more news on Janet in the clip below.

