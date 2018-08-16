Angela Bassett Celebrates 60th Birthday With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Pic

Angela Bassett is stunning at 60!

The actress took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate turning another year older with a bikini pic. In a colorful graphic-printed two-piece, the Black Panther star has her toned abs and arms on full display. Bassett is grinning for the camera while holding her hand up to her mouth and wearing little to no makeup.

"Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake!" she captioned the sexy shot.

Happy Birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters. Let’s eat cake! pic.twitter.com/tZlCElOwkJ — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) August 16, 2018

Back in 2016, the actress spoke to the Los Angeles Times about her health regiment.

"Last year, I started doing TRX training with Rob Thompson of Get Fit By Rob," she revealed at the time. "We start with low cardio — maybe run half a mile, then lift barbells while stepping up onto a bench and do a few machines... He gives me food goals that I plug into MyFitnessPal app."

She continued, "I bring chicken and steamed broccoli or asparagus with me to the set — good lean protein, vegetables and salad. I just found this P28 [High] Protein Bread and I add tuna fish with yogurt, Dijon mustard, a little paprika and pepper, a couple olives and red bell pepper. It's protein with protein. So you've got a sandwich without feeling guilty!"

Bassett isn't without her guilty pleasures, though. "Red wine and cake," she confessed. "That's a terrible combination! Not together. Red wine with chips. And cake."

As great as she looks, Bassett doesn't define beauty based on outward appearance.

"Real joy and peace from the inside. I think that's what's meant by aging gracefully," she said. "The wonder of life. The goodness of others. People who have a level head, a ready smile and are open to expression and creativity, things that are positive. I think that's where it starts, as opposed to being obsessed with that which ultimately fades and diminishes."

