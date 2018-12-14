Happy birthday, Mason and Reign Disick!

On this day in 2009, the first Kardashian grandchild was born, and five years after that, he got a little brother. Kourtney Kardashian's sons celebrated their birthdays on Friday (Mason turned nine and Reign turned four), and the Kardashian family couldn't help but honor the boys with birthday tributes.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a collage of pics of her grandsons throughout the years. "Happy birthday to our beautiful boys, Mason and Reign! It brings me so much joy to watch you grow,” she wrote. "You are the greatest blessings in our lives and I love you so much. Happy birthday ❤️❤️."

Scott Disick, who shares Mason and Reign, as well as daughter Penelope, with Kourtney, posted a simple snap of his sons enjoying time on the water. "Happy birthday my loves! ❤️," he captioned the pic.

"My two nephews born on the same day!!!!" Kim Kardashian West captioned her tribute. "Mason & Reign I love you to the moon and back! Watching you grow up has been the best journey ever! Can’t wait to celebrate with you guys!"

Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, posted tons of pics and videos to her Instagram Story, including a touching note she wrote to Mason. "Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know! You are one of my most favorite people in the world! I love you as much as you love Fortnite!" she wrote, signing the card, "Auntie Koko."

The Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Reign's birthday earlier this month, in a joint party for Kim's son, Saint, who turned three on Dec. 5. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, completely transformed their home for the affair, with live plants helping to turn their house into a jungle for the Tarzan-themed bash.

See more on the family's joint parties in the video below.

