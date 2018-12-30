Younes Bendjima is hoping to enter 2019 with a clear conscience.

The 25-year-old model reflected on his eventful year on his Instagram Story on Sunday, including several moments with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair split in August after nearly two years of dating, but as Bendjima explained alongside one photo of the reality star, he's got nothing but "love" for her.

“Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out,” he captioned a pic of Kardashian smiling in front of a sunset. “I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that.”

"You [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic]," he continued. "It's all love at the end of the day. we don't know what can happen tmw so there you go."

A source told ET that it was Kardashian, 39, who "initiated" her breakup with Bendjima earlier this year. "Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source said. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

While Kardashian and Bendjima appear to have put any beef behind them -- they were spotted enjoying dinner together in September, a month after their split -- they weren't always that amicable.

After Bendjima posted to his Instagram Story about the media trying to "make me the bad guy" following photos of him with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber, Kardashian's sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, went off.

"Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" Kim commented on The Shade Room's screenshot of the post, while Khloe commented, "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson" on another screenshotted post. However, a source told ET at the time that Bendjima and Ozuna weren't romantically involved.

