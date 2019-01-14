What a difference 10 years does (or doesn't) make!

Just like the rest of us, celebrities have been getting into the #10YearChallenge or 2009/2019 Challenge, which is pretty much exactly like it sounds. You share a picture of yourself from back in the day side by side with a fresh snap of yourself, often looking older, wiser and much more glowed-up!

The posts have generally fallen into three camps: those who look like completely new humans; time lords who are agelessly passing through our mortal spectrum; and the third, people who aren't actually posting old pics of themselves and are just being funny instead.

Maybe it's yearbook syndrome, but looking at throwback pics of friends and famous people is endlessly fun, so let's dive in.

1. The Glow-Ups

Category: Those who have changed a lot - those who look like totally and completely different humans now.

Nicki Minaj:

Ryan Seacrest (sort of):

When time and hair product are on your side #10YearChallengepic.twitter.com/7gMgA63bvD — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 14, 2019

Seacrest had to cheat a little. Go back just a decade and it looks like the only thing that has changed is how he styles his hair. But, in another photo, the American Idol host throws it back to his childhood, and the transformation is markedly more drastic.

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley:

2. The Time Lords

Category: Those who generally look the same - those whose very existence laughs in the face of time.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend:

googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME pic.twitter.com/9dRyeh3rS8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 14, 2019

The celebrity cookbook author is right: Her man looks frozen in time. But she's not that far off from her '09 self either!

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos:

Ripa let her hair down while Consuelos pulled his back, but, for the most part, this Hollywood power couple looks as iconic as they ever have.

Jessica Biel:

The bright blonde locks do not hide the fact that the Sinner star clearly traveled through time and dyed her hair brown. And, as a matter of fact, the same goes for...

Elizabeth Banks:

Kevin Hart:

"This challenge has shown me that I simply have a old man's face," Hart captioned his challenge offering. "#FML#iHateThisChallenge ....I'M going to go sit my old face ass down somewhere."

Gabrielle Union:

The 46-year-old Bring It On star flexed on all of us and showed three eras of her looking timeless and amazing.

Ellen DeGeneres:

Lori Loughlin:

Candace Cameron Bure:

3. The Funny People:

Category: Some people broke with the spirit of the challenge just to make us laugh, and there's really nothing wrong with that.

Jimmy Kimmel:

Oh, memories!

See some more stars who took the challenge below.

Janet Jackson:

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino:

Porsha Williams:

Kandi Burruss:

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi:

Kendra Wilkinson:

And watch the video below for more back-in-time celeb nostalgia.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwen Stefani Comforts Blake Shelton After His Loss on 'The Voice' With Throwback Video

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West in Adorable Throwback Pic

Pregnant Amy Schumer Compares Herself to Charlize Theron in 'Monster' in New Baby Bump Pic

Related Gallery