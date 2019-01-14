Amy Schumer is taking her 2009/2019 challenge pics in a more murdery direction...

The I Feel Pretty star continues to hilariously document her pregnancy, sharing a self-deprecating new post on Monday featuring a side-by-side of her growing baby belly in sheer Spanx and a grab of Charlize Theron's character in Monster, the 2003 crime drama film for which the actress went through an extreme physical transformation to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

"10 year challenge," Schumer captioned the snap on her Instagram Story. And while we don't see the resemblance, we are loving the sunglasses plus all-black attitude the 37-year-old comedian is serving up in her latest baby bump reveal!

Schumer has been a consistently fun follow during her pregnancy. Last week, for instance, the mom-to-be channeled Baywatch in a video she shared from her tropical vacation.

