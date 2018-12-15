Amy Schumer Jokes About Her Pregnancy Glow As She's Hooked Up to IV

Amy Schumer has one question for her fans.

Once again the 37-year-old comedian is sharing an inside look at her tough pregnancy as she continues to battle severe morning sickness. Schumer, who is expecting her first child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself laying on a couch with an IV in her arm.

"Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum," the I Feel Pretty star joked about her appearance. Just last month, Schumer was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, AKA severe nausea. Since then, the comedian hasn't been shy about documenting the downsides of being pregnant.

Schumer, who's previously been forced to cancel her tour stops because of her health, also assured fans on Friday that her scheduled shows are still on.

"I WILL BE PERFORMING IN DC, CHICAGO AND BOSTON THIS WEEK," she wrote on Instagram before joking, "AND THEN I WILL BE HIDING UNDER THIS TARP UNTIL I GIVE BIRTH. MUCH LOVE!"

Schumer announced she was expecting a bundle of joy in October. A month later, after her diagnosis, the expectant mother began opening up about her rough second trimester.

"I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," she shared at the time. "I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullshit! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell!"

