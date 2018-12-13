Amy Schumer's New Fashion Line Celebrates All Types of Women

Amy Schumer's new fashion line, Le Cloud, is here!

The I Feel Pretty actress has teamed up with her stylist, Leesa Evans, to create a collection of comfy wardrobe staples for every shape and size. Exclusively sold at Saks Off 5th, the range, available in sizes XS toXXL, includes outerwear, tops, dresses and more in neutral colors that are effortless and easy to wear.

"Leesa changed the way I viewed getting dressed," Schumer told Saks. "It helped me live to my full potential. To get to pass that on to every woman is my dream."

Thirty percent of net proceeds from sales will be donated to charities supporting the STYLEFUND mission, an initiative started by Schumer and Evans to cultivate confidence and well-being through fashion.

Peek our favorite pieces from the collection ahead.

Saks Off 5th

Le Cloud Le Jumpsuit $198

Saks Off 5th

Le Cloud Le Coat $248

Saks Off 5th

Le Cloud Le Sweater $98

