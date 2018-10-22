Amy Schumer Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer just revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer!

The announcement arrived in friend and journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram Story on Monday. Yellin posted all of Schumer’s picks for the 2018 mid-term elections, and at the very bottom added an additional note from the comedian that read: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

This exciting news arrives less than a year after the pair exchanged vows. The nuptials were held in February in Malibu, California, just months after Schumer began dating Fischer, a chef. In August, the I Feel Pretty star marked her six-month anniversary with Fischer, sharing a touching joint selfie which she captioned, "Married 6 months today. I love you more every day. sorry my fart woke us up this morning."

Although this is Schumer's first real pregnancy, she's found herself the object of intense baby scrutiny before. In July, she shared a photo of herself cradling her belly before an oceanside view.

"@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up," she captioned the photo. In no time, heated speculation erupted among fans that she was expecting her first child. So, she shared another post, this time a video, which she captioned, "I always have a bump alert!"

"I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant... It looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I'm not," Schumer explained in the video. "[Costume designer] Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb."

Her actual pregnancy announcement arrives just weeks after the 37-year-old actress was detained at a rally protesting then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. Fellow actress Emily Ratajkowski was also detained at the demonstration. Both her clever baby news and her detention are just a few of the ways Schumer has used her prominence to discuss political issues that are important to her.

