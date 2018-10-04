Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski Detained at Brett Kavanaugh Protest

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski are standing up for what they believe in.

The actresses were among many activists detained by police at a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday. Schumer and Ratajkowski were photographed and caught on video as they chanted in protest and were ultimately escorted out of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. In one clip, an officer is seen asking protesters if they want to be arrested, to which Schumer replies, "Yes."

Another video, which has gone viral on Twitter, shows Schumer sending a message to a fan whose mother is protesting alongside her. "Hi Zola," the actress says to the camera. "I'm here with your mom, she loves you very much. I think we're gonna get arrested. We're so proud of you!"

VIDEO: Amy Schumer is protesting at the Hart Senate office building.



Cop asks “Do you want to be arrested?”



Schumer: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/oV3BOu1ESU — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) October 4, 2018

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Ratajkowski later posted about the arrest on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of her at the protest carrying a sign which read, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," the actress and model captioned the pic. "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men."

Earlier in the day, the actresses protested alongside Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outside the "Emily and I just wanted to thank you all so much for showing up today," Schumer told the crowd. "That's what we're gonna do, we're gonna keep showing up, and no matter how this goes, they can not keep us down. We will win."

.@amyschumer: "A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying women don't matter." pic.twitter.com/UYKdlMKZ4A — The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2018

Schumer, who is related to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, previously posted details about the planned protest on her Instagram page, writing, "Let's march."

"We need to stand up. I want to encourage anyone and everyone to get active if it’s with a post or a march or a donation," she wrote in another post. "This is not a drill. Show up in DC tomorrow and Friday. Show up for your sister and daughters and mothers. Show up! We will keep fighting. We see you Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and everyone else who told the truth no matter what happens we thank you we love you we are you."

