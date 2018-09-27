Hollywood is speaking out as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify on Capitol Hill about the Supreme Court nominee's alleged sexual assault.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexual and physical assault stemming from an alleged incident in the 1980s, when they were allegedly at a party during their high school years, and many celebs believe her. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

Actress Alyssa Milano was present at the Supreme Court Senate hearing on Thursday to show her support for Ford. “We’re here to support her and show our solidarity,” she told CNN’s MJ Lee in a video Lee tweeted. “This can’t be an easy day for her.”

Christine Blasey Ford in her opening statement: “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school.” https://t.co/WhI6PVf2Xopic.twitter.com/Fv1cA0mcw7 — CNN (@CNN) September 27, 2018

Milano, who sat next to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and was a guest of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, wasn't the only star to speak out in support of Ford.

In a post on Twitter, Sarah Hyland said she believed Ford, and shared her own story of sexual assault, and why she didn't report it. "He was a friend. It was New Year's Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in. I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise," she wrote. "I thought no one would believe me. I didn't want to be called dramatic. After all I didn't say no. Shock can do that to a person."

Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, Lena Dunham and more stars also expressed support for Ford on social media.

Okay, here it is. When I was 24, I was date raped on two separate occasions by two different males. Why didn’t I say anything or report it? Because I was casually dating each of them and I didn’t think anyone would believe me. I didn’t even believe myself until years later. — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) September 27, 2018

Like many of you, I’m watching the Ford hearing. My heart is beating so fast and old emotions are flying back at me. As someone who experienced a trauma as a teen (still not ready to talk about it), I believe this woman and I’m in awe of her courage. — Katie Lee (@KatieLeeKitchen) September 27, 2018

“...Angels come here To the heart of a woman...”#IBelieveHerhttps://t.co/pnI9kuNWMt — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) September 27, 2018

In a shout-out to Ford, Busy Philipps shared her own story of sexual assault, writing that she was raped at age 14. Last week, stars like Lili Reinhart, Padma Lakshmi, Ashley Judd and more came together to share their stories of sexual assault and the struggle many victims face in reporting such crimes.

