Celebs Share Their Own Stories of Sexual Assault and '#WhyIDidntReport' in Response to Donald Trump Tweet
Celebrities are coming together to share their stories of sexual assault and the struggle many victims face in reporting such crimes.
On Friday, the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
In a Washington Post article last week, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school, coming forward as the author of an anonymous letter penned earlier this summer. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"
Soon after, Alyssa Milano and Ashley Judd, who were also part of the #MeToo movement, took to Twitter to clap back at Trump and his comments.
"Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents," Milano wrote. "If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."
"#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon," Judd tweeted. "They said 'Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also took part in the #WhyIDidntReport movement, tweeting, "Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport."
See how other celebrities have responded to Trump's tweet.
Last October, Milano reignited the #MeToo movement on social media after she appeared on Good Morning America and declared that she would not be silenced when it came to sexual assault.
Meanwhile, last month, Taylor Swift also reflected on her sexual assault lawsuit victory one year later. See more in the video below.
