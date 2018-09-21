Celebrities are coming together to share their stories of sexual assault and the struggle many victims face in reporting such crimes.

On Friday, the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

In a Washington Post article last week, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school, coming forward as the author of an anonymous letter penned earlier this summer. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Soon after, Alyssa Milano and Ashley Judd, who were also part of the #MeToo movement, took to Twitter to clap back at Trump and his comments.

"Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents," Milano wrote. "If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."

"#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon," Judd tweeted. "They said 'Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also took part in the #WhyIDidntReport movement, tweeting, "Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport."

See how other celebrities have responded to Trump's tweet.

If you want to see who the leaders are of #MeToo look no further than the thousands of people sharing their #WhyIDidntReport stories. This movement will not be derailed by anyone. It is decentralized collective power which is why it has limitless strength. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 21, 2018

I was 7 the first time I was sexually assaulted. He was a relative of my mom’s second husband. I told my folks and they sent me away. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The second time I was 16 years old and a virgin. He was my boyfriend. "Date rape" wasn't discussed in the 80's. I was horrified and ashamed. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

The third time I was assaulted I was 23. I thought that no one would believe me, because no one wanted to stand up to him. I had seen the way Anita Hill was treated when she came forward. #WhyIDidntReport — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 21, 2018

I did, it didn’t matter, I was dismissed, disparaged, & I still get blamed #WhyIDidntReport — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport Because he doesn't deserve any attention. Because I want to focus on the positive. Because he is truly evil. — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) September 21, 2018

I waited over 20 years to report my sexual abuser.

Because I was 14.

Because it was my hero.

Because it was my priest.

Because I thought I'd be expelled.

Because I feared no one would believe me.

Because I thought suicide was easier than telling 1 person#WhyIDidntReport — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) September 21, 2018

Because I had never seen a survivor come forward and be treated with dignity, so why would I believe my case would be different? #WhyIDidntReport — Miss Michigan (@MissAmericaMI) September 21, 2018

Last October, Milano reignited the #MeToo movement on social media after she appeared on Good Morning America and declared that she would not be silenced when it came to sexual assault.

Meanwhile, last month, Taylor Swift also reflected on her sexual assault lawsuit victory one year later. See more in the video below.

