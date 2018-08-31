Robin Wright is speaking out.

In a new interview, the House of Cards star addresses whether her former co-star, Kevin Spacey, has the right to attempt to salvage his career after his firing from the show amid a flurry of sexual assault allegations last year.



“I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t,” she tells PorterEdit, Net-A-Porter’s weekly digital magazine when asked about Spacey’s future as a performer. “I believe every human being has the ability to reform… In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

The actress behind Claire Underwood previously said on the Today show that she and Spacey had a strictly professional relationship on set.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," Wright said. "I didn't really -- I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."



In the new interview, the 52-year-old thespian also discusses the mood among the cast and crew when Spacey was fired in November 2017.

“Shock and fear,” she pointedly offers. “Everyone was afraid of losing their job... [It came] very, very close [to being axed]. Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein… People were [saying], ‘We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that’s dirty,” she explains. “[House of Cards] is not dirty… I believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. [To] the people that loved the show, also. Why quit?”



She also gives her thoughts on saying goodbye to the acclaimed show and ending it on their terms.



“Bittersweet. I loved the people I worked with. We had such a tight bond; it became your family. It was leaving home, really emotional,” she says. “Oh my God, so many tears. Tears and jumping for joy that we completed the show, that we got to bring it fully to fruition.”



House of Cards season season six premieres on Netflix on Nov. 2.

