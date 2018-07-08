Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I Didn't Know the Man'

House of Cards star Robin Wright broke her silence on Kevin Spacey, amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Wright, 52, has played the equally formidable estranged wife Claire Underwood to Spacey's conniving and corrupt Frank Underwood on the acclaimed political drama. But Spacey's role on the show came to an end in November, when actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Spacey made sexual advances on him when he was 14 years old. That led to additional accusations coming to light and and -- for awhile at least -- an uncertain future for the popular series.

Wright has remained mum about Spacey, but is set to break her silence on Monday in an interview with Today.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," Wright says in the teaser clip from the upcoming interview posted on Twitter on Sunday. "I didn't really -- I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

Wright is credited with saving the series' final season, which will conclude without Spacey and with the additions of Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. It's unclear how the fallen-from-grace Frank Underwood's absence will be explained, but a photo posted by Wright on her Instagram account -- a menacing-looking Claire Underwood with blood literally on her hands -- offers up some possible hints.

The final season of House of Cards is expected to be released later this year on Netflix.

For more on how the allegations against Spacey unfolded, watch the video below.

