Robin Wright Shares Bloody 'House of Cards' Promo to Celebrate Wrapping Production on Final Season

House of Cards wrapped production on its final season, and star Robin Wright commemorated the occasion with an ominous, bloody promo photo for the upcoming episodes.

"As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of @houseofcards," Wright wrote on Instagram. "Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy."

"We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs!," she added. "Thank you @netflix & MRC for all of your support through the years!!"

In the pic, Wright appears as the cutthroat President Claire Underwood, who literally has got blood on her hands -- which could be a subtle hint regarding the fate of her husband, Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey before the actor's termination following the show's previous season.

Over the course of five seasons, Frank got elected to the Oval Office, and through his machinations, he got re-elected with Claire as his vice president.

As the fifth season of the political drama came to an end, Frank resigned in disgrace after a series of scandals, leaving Claire as the first female president of the United States.

The show's fifth season finale ended up serving as an unexpected mirror to Spacey's real-life downfall -- following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment spanning the last three decades, which led to Netflix cutting ties with the once-loved star -- and Wright's new position as the show's lead.

For the hit series' final season, the creators brought on some additional star power with the casting of Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as recurring characters throughout the final episodes.

As for newcomer Cody Fern, the 30-year-old actor said the final season is going to be "phenomenal."

“[There’s] an exciting energy" Fern told ET in March. "Everyone is just so thrilled to be supporting Robin, and I think that she is a powerhouse, and it's been about Robin since season two, and anyone who's in denial of that hasn't been watching the show… I mean, what she is doing with Claire Underwood is phenomenal. And, it's only going to get more interesting."

For more on House of Cards' hotly anticipated sixth and final eight-episode season -- which is scheduled for release in late 2018 -- check out the video below.

