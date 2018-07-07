Robin Wright 'Led' the Charge to Save 'House of Cards' After Kevin Spacey Scandal, Patricia Clarkson Says

Robin Wright may have more in common with her House of Cardscharacter than people think.

It was the 52-year-old actress who "led" the charge to bring the Netflix series back for a sixth season after star Kevin Spacey was fired, Patricia Clarkson revealed during her appearance on The Talk this week.

According to Clarkson, who starred as Jane Davis, the Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade, in season five, fans have Wright to thank. "It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying," she shared. "We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [James Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes."

"Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid," Clarkson added. "I think it’s gonna be a stunning, stunning new season."

Season five of House of Cards concluded with Spacey's character, Frank Underwood, stepping down as President after a series of scandals as his wife and Vice President, Claire Underwood (Wright) took over the presidency.

The show was meant to continue with both actors, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey last fall, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely. The streaming service ultimately fired Spacey, and revealed that the show would continue for a sixth and final season with Wright as its star.

Initial allegations of sexual misconduct were leveraged against Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp in October. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp claimed that Spacey came on to him in 1986, when he was just 14 years old. Since then, eight current and former House of Cards employees have come forward claiming that Spacey created a "toxic" work environment on set. He has also been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by several other men.

Through his lawyer, Spacey has denied all these allegations.

Season six of House of Cardswrapped production in May with Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane as new additions to the cast. A premiere date has yet to be announced. See what former House of Cards star Kate Mara told ET about Wright leading the show in the video below.

