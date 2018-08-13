Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet in France

Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet have reportedly said "I do!"

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Vogue Parisreports. No details about the super-secret wedding are known, but 52-year-old Wright reportedly donned a bohemian dress and headband for the ceremony.

Dylan Penn -- Wright's 27-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Sean Penn -- took to Instagram to celebrate the happy occasion. "Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃," she captioned a video of people dancing, smoking and sipping champagne in a casual looking outdoor venue.

Penn tagged the location La Roche-sur-le-Buis, which is a commune in the Drôme department in southeastern France. Decorated with twinkle lights, the outdoor reception area seemed to be glowing with happiness.

Weddin vibes 🎉🎉🎉💃 A post shared by Dylan Penn (@iamdylanpenn) on Aug 12, 2018 at 3:07am PDT

Last month, the couple was spotted during a PDA-filled getaway in Capri, Italy. Wright looked fabulous in a tiny black bikini, while Giraudet -- the VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent -- wore black swim trunks.

Leading up to and during their vacay, the pair was rumored to have secretly married thanks to matching rings on their left hands. They were first spotted wearing the rings in March at a soccer game in Paris, France.

