Bikini-Clad Robin Wright Packs on PDA With Boyfriend Clement Giraudet While Vacationing in Capri

Robin Wright isn't shy about PDA!

The 52-year-old actress was spotted getting cozy with her beau, Clement Giraudet, on Sunday in Capri, Italy. The duo was dressed down for a lazy day by the pool, Wright sporting a black bikini and Giraudet -- the VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent -- opting for swim trunks of the same color.

The pair was being affectionate all day; they were seen kissing, hugging and laughing together. They were also spotted cuddling on blue lounge chairs.

In addition to loving looks and touches, the couple continued to flame rumors about their possible secret wedding by wearing matching rings on their left hands. They were first spotted wearing the rings in March at a soccer game in Paris, France. Wright was previously married twice before; first to Dane Witherspoon and then to actor Sean Penn, with whom she shares two children -- son Hopper, 24, and daughter Dylan, 27.

Backgrid

The House of Cards actress has recently taken over the lead role in the Netflix series for its final season. Her updated role came when Kevin Spacey was fired from the show after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by Anthony Rapp.

"Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle," Wright told Today of the controversy earlier this month. "I didn't really -- I didn't know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is."

She continued: “This is a bigger, broader issue, I think. Seduction, I don’t care who you are, it’s about power. And once you overpower someone, that person then becomes vulnerable. This last year I think has shined a light in a new way to allow us to start a new conversation, so we just need to shift the paradigm.”

Watch the video for more of Wright's comments on Spacey:

RELATED CONTENT:

Robin Wright Says the ‘House of Cards’ Cast Was ‘Surprised’ and ‘Saddened’ by Kevin Spacey’s Exit

Robin Wright on Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I Didn't Know the Man'

Robin Wright 'Led' the Charge to Save 'House of Cards' After Kevin Spacey Scandal, Patricia Clarkson Says

Related Gallery