Busy Philipps Says She Was Raped When She Was 14 Years Old

Busy Philipps has revealed she was raped as a teenager.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Philipps, 39, said she was raped when she was 14 years old.

"This is me at 14. The age I was raped," Philipps wrote alongside what appears to be a yearbook photo of her as a young teen. "It's taken me 25 years to say those words. I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago."

Philipps' decision to share her story seems to have been inspired by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

"Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us," Philipps wrote. "I'm scared to post this. I can't imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now."

Dr. Ford -- who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh while in high school in 1982 -- began testifying Thursday morning, initially giving an opening statement before being questioned by Democratic committee members and Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor who is questioning Dr. Ford on behalf of Republican committee members.

Judge Kavanaugh is set to testify on Thursday following the conclusion of Dr. Ford's testimony.

