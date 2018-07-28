Busy Philipps Admits She Never Watched 'Dawson's Creek'

Busy Philipps never spent any time in Capeside!

In a recent interview with Porter Edit magazine, the 39-year-old actress reveals that, while she watched Freaks and Geeks and Cougar Town -- two other series she starred in -- she never watched Dawson and the gang.

“I never watched Dawson’s Creek,” she confesses to the mag. “I didn’t watch it before I was on the show and I barely watched it after I was on the show, so I don’t have the same connection that other people have to it.”

Though the beloved teen soap -- in which Philipps played Audrey Liddell in its fifth and sixth seasons -- may not have left much of an impression on the I Feel Pretty star, she did get one thing pretty special out of it -- her friendship with Michelle Williams.

“It’s so interesting that [our] friendship became basically mythological after that show,” she says. “We had very few scenes together; [our characters] Jen and Audrey were unlikely friends. But in the last season, sometimes they would give us scenes together, just to make us happy.”

While their friendship continues to this day, one major thing has changed since Philipps' Dawson days -- she isn’t particularly interested in acting anymore.

“Acting is exhausting and heartbreaking and I truly think it doesn’t get easier for anyone,” she says. “For years, I feel like I tried to fit into something that I thought I was supposed to be in order to procure work as an actress. I have many friends at all different levels of accolades and fame and none of them have an easy road. It’s always a f*cking struggle, you always feel like you’re beating your head against a wall.”

That doesn’t mean she’s slowing down anytime soon, though! With a book on the way and a talk show for E! in the works, Philipps is all about manifesting your own destiny.

“I was in Palm Springs for my manager’s fiftieth birthday and I just turned to Marc [Silverstein, her husband of 11 years] and said, ‘I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to be a woman in late-night TV,’” she recalls. “Well, I actually said, ‘I’m supposed to be the first woman host of The Tonight Show,’ but Marc was like, ‘Jimmy Fallon already has that job; maybe you’re just supposed to have a talk show.’”

It’s likely that that kind of support and encouragement is what led Philipps to fall for 47-year-old Silverstein, with whom she shares two daughters -- Birdie, 7, and Cricket, 5.

“I had my heart broken really badly in my twenties,” she shares. “When I met Marc, we got along so well, I knew instantly that we were going to be together. I’m never skeptical when people get engaged or married really quickly because I feel like sometimes that thing just happens. Marc and I waited two years, but I probably would have married him immediately.”

