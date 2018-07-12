Busy Philipps Gets Her First Tattoo -- But What's the Meaning Behind It?

2018 has been a big year for Busy Philipps -- she's inked a book deal, a late night talk show contract, and now, herself!

The actress and prolific Instagrammer took to her story on Tuesday to share a spontaneous journey to the tattoo parlor with pal Kelly Oxford, where she got her first-ever tatt. "I was about to go get sushi but then I got a tattoo instead," she later shared on Twitter, alongside a shrugging emoji.

The tattoo is a line of script on the actress' left arm that reads "aced out in her nudes," but according to Philipps, to get the full understanding, you'll have to read her upcoming memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little.

"And similar to the TITLE of my book- this only hurt a little. 🙌🏼❤️😂," she captioned an Instagram pic showing off her new ink.

Philipps will soon be hitting the small screen on her own late night talk show on E!, which is tentatively titled Busy Tonight. And while fans get a pretty good look at her day-to-day life through her hilarious and candid Instagram stories, the actress recently opened up in an interview with Health magazine about the kind of stuff she doesn't share with her viewers.

"People are like, 'Your girls always look so sweet,' and I’m like, 'Yeah, because I’m not gonna post their horrible moments for you to see!' That’s not fair to them," she said of her two daughters, Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 5. "And there’s some private stuff that I don’t talk too intensely about. There’s stuff with Marc and our relationship that I don’t think is appropriate for me to put out publicly because of my children."

"I’ve been vocal that marriage is not easy. It’s complicated. We had a really hard summer [last year], with him directing [I Feel Pretty]—and the specifics of what that is and what that means, I don’t think is super important, publicly, to get into," she continued. "Everyone is working and struggling to make it work, you know? But I think being honest about how difficult marriage is, and succeeding in long-term relationships is -- I think that’s a great conversation to be had."

