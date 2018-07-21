Busy Philipps Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Fall

Busy Philipps just shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed following a scary fall.

“So on brand it hurts. But really. It f---ing hurts,” she captioned the photo in which she offers the camera a distraught expression. “My knee isn't broken! 🙏🏻 But the orthopedist wants me to get an MRI next week since it's the same knee I have a pin in-(and he wants me to use crutches🙄).”

Prior to the post, Philipps took to her Instagram Stories to relay exactly what happened to her after a workout. “You guys, I just super brutally fell to the ground, in the street," Phillips said. "It was horrible.” And if that isn’t bad enough, she admitted she also spilled her new drink from Starbucks in the process.

The 39-year-old actress went on to explain how she was handling the accident and the resulting pain, adding, “And I’m still sweating from my workout and I was by myself. And you know how horrible it is to fall by yourself. And now my knee hurts really bad and I broke my fingernails off.”

Despite her injury, Philipps said she went back inside Starbucks to get a new drink after spilling her old one: “I said to the guy, ‘The only thing more humiliating than the fact that I just fell into the street is that I destroyed my new Starbucks. Will you give me another one?' He said ok.”

