Amy Schumer Dispels Pregnancy Rumors: 'I Always Have a Bump Alert'

Amy Schumer is not pregnant.

The 37-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday to set the record straight about pregnancy rumors after an Instagram post appeared to show a baby bump.

"@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up," Schumer captioned the post where she appears to be cradling her stomach while gazing off into the distance. A second photo in the post also showed the I Feel Pretty star giggling with her husband, Chris Fischer.

It turns out that it was all a big misunderstanding, though. In a second post -- which Schumer captioned "I always have a bump alert!" -- the comedian revealed that Leesa Evans, whom she tagged in her first post, is simply working with her on an upcoming clothing line.

"I am not pregnant. I am not pregnant. I'm sorry, my friend said that... it looked like I was pointing to a bump or something, but I'm not," Schumer said in a tropical-set background. "Leesa Evans and I have created a clothing line for all sizes and shapes at a chill price point. That's what I was trying to allude to, but thank you for thinking of my womb."

Back in April, Schumer discussed her views on kids on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Here's the thing, I have never wanted kids. And then I saw myself as a baby on your show and I thought, 'Who am I to deprive the world of such a beautiful baby?'" Schumer said, referring to the time she dressed up as a grownup infant on the daytime talk show.

"Yeah, so I think we're gonna do it," she quipped. "Just use my genetics."

