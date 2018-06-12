Amy Schumer Says It's Been 'So Freeing' to Not Worry About How She Looks Anymore

Amy Schumer is opening up about how she stopped worrying about body shamers and feeling judged on her appearance.

The I Feel Pretty actress recently sat down with Catt Sadler for a Q&A interview for Sadler's website, The Cattwalk, and the outspoken comedian reflected on how she's learned to move beyond her past body image issues.

"I stopped focusing on it," Schumer said. "I rarely think about how I look anymore. Honestly, it's so freeing and you get a lot more done and are a lot happier."

"You need to do the work to actually love the person you are," she added, "Also, we are all gonna die, don't sweat the little dumb stuff. None of it matters."

One thing that does matter for Schumer is her new husband, chef Chris Fischer, with whom Schumer tied the knot in February after a whirlwind romance.

Reflecting on her marriage, Schumer praised Fischer for being "a great partner," and explained why they made such a powerful couple.

"We don't complete each other, we compliment and support each other," Schumer said. " He makes me laugh and feel supported and has his own life going on. I love that weirdo."

The actress even revealed that she "may want babies" sometime in the future, but didn't say that they had any actual plans for expanding their family.

In April, Schumer sat down with ET while promoting her new film, I Feel Pretty, and opened up about the changes she's noticed in her life since getting married.

"I do feel different. I'm done. I don't ever have to zip my knee boots up and leave a dude's place at 4 a.m. that has, like a Rottweiler," she joked.

Schumer also got candid about how she was tired of trying to "make it work with people that weren't right." Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amy Schumer Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Chris Fischer at Tony Awards 2018

Why Newlywed Amy Schumer Feels for Meghan Markle Ahead of Royal Wedding

Amy Schumer Jokes About Husband's 'Worthless' Proposal in Hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

Related Gallery