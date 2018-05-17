Why Newlywed Amy Schumer Feels for Meghan Markle Ahead of Royal Wedding

Amy Schumer doesn't envy Meghan Markle.

Although Markle is set to marry Prince Harry in a fairy-tale wedding on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Schumer -- who married husband Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding in February -- notes in a new interview all the scrutiny that the former Suits actress will be under.

"This poor girl," Schumer said when she called in to the Fitzy & Wippa radio show in Australia on Thursday. "Your wedding, you know, everyone says, 'It's your day,' right? 'It's your day, you're the bride.' She's like, 'No, it's not.' You have to meet all these, you know, foreign dignitaries you've never met before."

"It's so much pressure," she continued. "It's like, can you imagine having the worst wedding? That would suck."

Schumer also recalled how relaxed everyone was at her own nuptials, her guests including A-listers Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and Chelsea Handler.

"Her girls from high school aren't going to be there," she mused about Markle. "Like, my friends were all high and drunk at my wedding."

"Everyone there, it's like a parade," she later joked of the royal wedding. "It's like the Westminster Dog Show. It's all pomp and circumstance."

Though despite all the pressure surrounding Markle -- and amid the drama with her father, Thomas, who's no longer walking her down the aisle -- the bride-to-be appears to be taking it all in stride. Markle was snapped on her way to Windsor Castle for royal wedding rehearsals with her fiance on Thursday, debuting a chic new 'do and smiling for the cameras.

