Amy Schumer is comparing her pregnancy to Meghan Markle's again!

The 37-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday to poke fun at how she is handling her pregnancy in comparison to the Duchess of Sussex, something she's made a habit of doing since both women announced that they're expecting in October.

In the latest pic, Schumer shared a snap of Markle wearing gold jewelry and a sleek black gown, while showing off her sizable bump. "Loved my outfit during my set tonight!" Schumer joked in the captioned.

The quip comes after Schumer was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum -- severe nausea -- last month. Throughout her rough pregnancy, Schumer has also been forced to cancel scheduled stand-up shows due to illness.

Prior to the latest fashion envy, Schumer had evoked Markle multiple times throughout her pregnancy. This first happened when the I Feel Pretty star made the initial announcement of her and husband Chris Fischer's newest addition by photoshopping their faces on to an image of Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.

Just a day later, Schumer shared a snap of herself topless and vomiting into the toilet, likely experiencing morning sickness. "Today Markle is in Figi [sic] #same," she captioned the shot, referring to the Duchess' first royal tour.

Earlier this month in a video for InStyle, Schumer opened up about why she continues to make the hilarious comparisons. "Because she's pregnant at the same time as me and [I'm] not going to let her get away with that," Schumer joked in the clip.

"So maybe I'm feeling competitive, like, 'Oh, Meghan looks better than me and she has a tiny small bump and she's wearing high heels, and I already look 10-months pregnant and I've been wearing flats for the last four years,'" Schumer added.

