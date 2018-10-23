Amy Schumer is handling her pregnancy the most regal way she knows how.

Just one day after announcing she's expecting her first child by Photoshopping her and husband Chris Fischer's heads onto Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bodies, Schumer is again drawing comparisons between her and the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancies.

On Tuesday, the I Feel Pretty star shared a snap of herself presumably experiencing morning sickness over a toilet. She looks over her shoulder in the snap, with her hair tied up in a bun. "Today Markle is in Figi [sic] #same," she captioned the photo, also writing, "Milf alert."

Schumer's pregnancy was confirmed on journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram Story on Monday. Yellin posted all of Schumer’s picks for the 2018 mid-term elections, and at the very bottom added an additional note from the comedian that read: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

But this week's posts aren't the first time Schumer has drawn comparisons between herself and Markle. In May, the actress -- who married Fischer in an intimate ceremony in February -- shared her opinion on Markle's highly publicized royal wedding.

"This poor girl," Schumer said when she called into the Fitzy & Wippa radio show in Australia. "Your wedding, you know, everyone says, 'It's your day,' right? 'It's your day, you're the bride.' She's like, 'No, it's not.' You have to meet all these, you know, foreign dignitaries you've never met before."

"Her girls from high school aren't going to be there," she mused about Markle, calling the duchess' wedding "so much pressure." "Like, my friends were all high and drunk at my wedding."

