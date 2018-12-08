Amy Schumer’s battle with severe nausea continues.

The 37-year-old comedian has been documenting her pregnancy, and revealing her struggle with morning sickness. In a graphic Instagram video of herself vomiting in a bathroom, Schumer explains how she thought “it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom.”

“Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope!” the I Feel Pretty leading lady wrote alongside her clip on Saturday. “Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later. #soblessed #godsmiracle #lepainbathroom.”

Schumer was previously hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea.

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October. She’s also been candid about the trials and tribulations of pregnancy, even having canceling shows from her tour because of her health.

"I have hyperemesis and it blows," she previously shared on social media. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

See more on Schumer’s pregnancy in the video below.

