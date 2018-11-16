Amy Schumer Goes Back to Work After Hospitalization

Amy Schumer is on the up and up!

The 37-year-old comedian revealed on Instagram on Friday that she's heading back to work following her recent hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum. Schumer, who is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fisher, announced she was in the hospital on Thursday due to severe nausea, and was therefore forced to miss her scheduled comedy show in Dallas, Texas.

On Friday, however, she appeared to be feeling much better. "I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday! Also, F**K BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!" Schumer wrote, alongside a photo of her dog, Tati.

"I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story," she joked on Thursday. "I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t!

Schumer revealed earlier this month that her pregnancy had been difficult.

“I don’t like it,” she said about being in her second trimester during her Las Vegas show last week, according to People. “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

See more in the video below.

