Amy Schumer is getting ready to be a mom!

The pregnant 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video of her ultrasound. In the black-and-white clip, the soon-to-be mom looks on in awe as she sees her baby on the screen.

“Oh my God, it's moving all around,” she exclaimed with her hand over her mouth. “Oh my God. See it has so much energy that's why I'm puking every day. Oh my God."

In the caption, Schumer didn’t address her pregnancy, but rather added her name to the long list of celebs who are encouraging fans to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6, by sharing info for where to find your polling place and how to locate a sample ballot.

The sweet video comes just weeks after Schumer announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Since then she’s debuted her baby bump on Instagram and admitted that pregnancy has been “really tough so far.”

“I don’t like it,” Schumer said about being in her second trimester during her comedy show over the weekend, per People. “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

The I Feel Pretty star joked that she has "half a year" left of pregnancy and that people are already guessing what gender her baby will be.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she told the crowd. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

