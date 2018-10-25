Amy Schumer Steps Out Smiling in NYC Following Pregnancy Announcement

Amy Schumer is one smiling mama-to-be!

For the first time since announcing her pregnancy with husband Chris Fischer just days ago, the 37-year-old comedian was spotted out and about enjoying the sunshine in New York City. The Trainwreck star was seen laughing and striking a variety of poses during a photo shoot while cradling her newly revealed itty-bitty baby bump. With her long blond locks in waves, the stylin' actress looked chic yet comfy in an all-black ensemble paired with sleek white booties.

Earlier this week, Schumer announced her and her chef hubby's happy news via her friend Jessica Yellin’s Instagram Stories. The journalist shared Schumer’s picks for the 2018 mid-term elections, adding one more note from the comedian at the bottom that simply read, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Ever since the news, Schumer has spent much of her time jokingly trolling another expectant mother, Meghan Markle. Following a hilarious Photoshop job in which she pasted her and Fischer's heads onto a photo of Markle and Prince Harry, she poked fun at having a little morning sickness while the Duchess of Sussex was visiting Fiji.

On a snap of herself in front of a toilet, hair in a messy bun, the I Feel Pretty star wrote, "Today Markle is in Figi [sic] #same," adding, "Milf alert."

Schumer married Fischer in an intimate ceremony back in February, just months after they began dating. For more on the outspoken star, watch the video below.

