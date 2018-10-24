Amy Schumer has another challenge for Meghan Markle.

Just one day after comparing her and Markle's pregnancies, the 37-year-old comedian took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to jokingly reveal that she had given birth after "less than four months." "Let's see Meghan do that sh*t," Schumer hilariously added alongside a photo of herself holding a friend's baby.

Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer on Monday, a week after Kensington Palace confirmed Markle was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first baby. The I Feel Pretty star, who also tied the knot just months before the Duchess of Sussex got married, just can't stop comparing their journeys.

"This poor girl," Schumer commented on Markle's then-upcoming nuptials when she called into the Fitzy & Wippa radio show in Australia in May. "Your wedding, you know, everyone says, 'It's your day,' right? 'It's your day, you're the bride.' She's like, 'No, it's not.' You have to meet all these, you know, foreign dignitaries you've never met before."

"Her girls from high school aren't going to be there," she mused about Markle, calling the duchess' wedding "so much pressure." "Like, my friends were all high and drunk at my wedding."

See more on Schumer in the video below.

