Amy Schumer Debuts Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Amy Schumer is giving all her fans a good look at her pregnant tummy!

On Thursday, while out and about with friends in New York City she posted a photo of herself showcasing how far along she is. In the image, the 37-year-old comedian lifts up her comfy gray sweater for the photo. She sported oversized shades and an unbothered expression for the candid moment.

The fun new photo comes just a little over a week after Schumer revealed to her fans that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together. She made the announcement via journalist Jessica Yellin’s Instagram account, listing the candidates she endorses in the upcoming midterm elections. At the bottom, she wrote, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Schumer is one of many Hollywood stars who hasn’t shied away from politics, particularly in recent months. Days before her pregnancy announcement, she and fellow actress Emily Ratajkowski were detained in Washington, D.C., for protesting the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

On Wednesday, Ratajkowski went on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed the experience and how Schumer nearly revealed that she was expecting.

“We really didn’t prepare,” the 27-year-old explained of the experience. “It was, like, 90 degrees in D.C. Super hot day and Amy is pregnant, which is amazing. But no one knew at that point, so we were detained for four hours sitting outside, kind of on the ground and she keeps going to the bathroom. And all the guys, police keep looking at her. The Capitol Police are like, ‘Why does this lady need to keep going to the bathroom?’ And I’m like [whispers], ‘She’s pregnant.’”

She later clarified that she didn’t expressly out her friend, she simply told the police that it “wasn’t a UTI.”

