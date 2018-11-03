Amy Schumer Admits Her Pregnancy Has Been 'Really Tough So Far'

Amy Schumer is getting real about pregnancy.

The 37-year-old comedian opened up about the hardships of being pregnant during her first comedy show since announcing she was expecting her first child.

“I don’t like it,” Schumer said about being in her second trimester during her show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday night, per People. “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

The I Feel Pretty star joked that she has "half a year" left of pregnancy and that people can't help but guess what her baby's gender will be.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she told the crowd. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

Last month, Schumer revealed that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, were expecting a bundle of joy. Schumer teased the announcement on her Instagram Stories by Photoshopping her and Fischer's faces on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bodies.

Since her big announcement, Schumer hasn't shied away from joking about her pregnancy. Last week, she took to Instagram Story to jokingly reveal that she had given birth after "less than four months." "Let's see Meghan do that sh*t," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a friend's baby.

