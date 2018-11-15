Pregnant Amy Schumer Hospitalized, Cancels Tour Date

Amy Schumer's pregnancy hasn't been without complications.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old comedian shared a photo of herself in the hospital and apologized to her fans for having to miss her tour date in Dallas, Texas, that was scheduled for Nov. 15. Schumer revealed she's been battling hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness, but shared that both she and the baby are fine.

Schumer is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry," she wrote. "I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester."

"I have hyperemesis and it blows," she continued. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better."

Earlier this month, Schumer admitted her pregnancy has been a difficult one so far.

“I don’t like it,” she said about being in her second trimester during her show at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday night, per People. “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

However, last week, she had an amazing response to seeing her baby kick on a sonogram.

“Oh my god, it's moving all around,” she exclaimed with her hand over her mouth. “Oh my god. See, it has so much energy, that's why I'm puking every day. Oh my god."

